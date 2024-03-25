Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeHashed is a commercial digital risk protection tool by DeHashed. Outtake OSINT is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Outtake. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, vendor maturity, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing incident response and breach investigation will get the most from DeHashed because it aggregates leaked credentials and compromised data across the dark web and public sources faster than manual hunting, cutting weeks off breach scope assessment. The tool's free tier removes cost friction for teams that need quick lookups without budget approval; paid plans add API access and historical data that scale for larger investigations. Skip this if your priority is preventing breaches before they happen; DeHashed is forensic and reactive, best paired with proactive threat intelligence and identity governance tools rather than used standalone.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in scattered threat signals across social media, forums, and the open web will find real value in Outtake OSINT's ability to cluster and correlate those narratives into actionable intelligence. The platform's multi-media analysis, location-based risk mapping, and third-party vendor monitoring address the specific gaps most organizations leave open between their network defenses and external brand/supply chain threats. Skip this if your team lacks dedicated personnel to act on external intelligence; Outtake feeds continuous data streams that require someone downstream to operationalize findings, and weak intake processes will just create alert fatigue.
Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel.
AI-powered OSINT platform for threat detection across open web sources
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Common questions about comparing DeHashed vs Outtake OSINT for your digital risk protection needs.
DeHashed: Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel. built by DeHashed. Core capabilities include Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications..
Outtake OSINT: AI-powered OSINT platform for threat detection across open web sources. built by Outtake. Core capabilities include AI-powered continuous monitoring across social media, forums, and open web sources, Multi-media analysis of text, images, video, and audio content, Narrative monitoring for emerging threat campaigns..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeHashed differentiates with Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications. Outtake OSINT differentiates with AI-powered continuous monitoring across social media, forums, and open web sources, Multi-media analysis of text, images, video, and audio content, Narrative monitoring for emerging threat campaigns.
DeHashed is developed by DeHashed. Outtake OSINT is developed by Outtake with Unknown employees. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeHashed and Outtake OSINT serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Osint. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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