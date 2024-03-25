Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeHashed is a commercial digital risk protection tool by DeHashed. OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Osintleak. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing incident response and breach investigation will get the most from DeHashed because it aggregates leaked credentials and compromised data across the dark web and public sources faster than manual hunting, cutting weeks off breach scope assessment. The tool's free tier removes cost friction for teams that need quick lookups without budget approval; paid plans add API access and historical data that scale for larger investigations. Skip this if your priority is preventing breaches before they happen; DeHashed is forensic and reactive, best paired with proactive threat intelligence and identity governance tools rather than used standalone.
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Mid-market and enterprise security teams hunting credential leaks before they hit your production environment should run OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence; its multi-selector search across surface, deep, and dark web sources plus real-time alerting catches exposed assets competitors miss during triage. The tool maps cleanly to NIST ID.RA and DE.CM, meaning you get risk visibility and continuous monitoring without needing separate darknet subscriptions. Skip this if your team lacks 2-3 hours monthly to operationalize alerts or if you're looking for a single vendor to handle both leak detection and incident response; OSINTLeak is focused, not sprawling.
Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel.
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
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Common questions about comparing DeHashed vs OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence for your digital risk protection needs.
DeHashed: Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel. built by DeHashed. Core capabilities include Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications..
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence: Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure. built by Osintleak. Core capabilities include Multi-field search across 17+ selectors including, Real-time monitoring of surface, deep, and dark we, AI-powered reverse image search..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeHashed differentiates with Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications. OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence differentiates with Multi-field search across 17+ selectors including, Real-time monitoring of surface, deep, and dark we, AI-powered reverse image search.
DeHashed is developed by DeHashed. OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence is developed by Osintleak. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeHashed and OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Data Breach, Cyber Threat Intelligence. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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