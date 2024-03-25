Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeHashed is a commercial digital risk protection tool by DeHashed. HUMAN Transaction Abuse is a commercial digital risk protection tool by HUMAN Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing incident response and breach investigation will get the most from DeHashed because it aggregates leaked credentials and compromised data across the dark web and public sources faster than manual hunting, cutting weeks off breach scope assessment. The tool's free tier removes cost friction for teams that need quick lookups without budget approval; paid plans add API access and historical data that scale for larger investigations. Skip this if your priority is preventing breaches before they happen; DeHashed is forensic and reactive, best paired with proactive threat intelligence and identity governance tools rather than used standalone.
SMB and mid-market retailers, marketplaces, and ticketing platforms bleeding margin to bot-driven fraud will find genuine relief in HUMAN Transaction Abuse because it stops attacks at the edge before they touch your systems. The tool's behavioral analysis and low-latency blocking mean carding and scalping attempts fail in milliseconds, not after your fraud team spends hours in incident response. Skip this if you need post-breach forensics and remediation workflows; HUMAN prioritizes prevention and detection over the recovery side of the NIST Respond function.
Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel.
Prevents automated and human-led transaction fraud including carding & scalping
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Common questions about comparing DeHashed vs HUMAN Transaction Abuse for your digital risk protection needs.
DeHashed: Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel. built by DeHashed. Core capabilities include Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications..
HUMAN Transaction Abuse: Prevents automated and human-led transaction fraud including carding & scalping. built by HUMAN Security. Core capabilities include Bot detection and blocking at the edge, Machine learning-based fraud detection, Behavioral analysis of user activity..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeHashed differentiates with Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications. HUMAN Transaction Abuse differentiates with Bot detection and blocking at the edge, Machine learning-based fraud detection, Behavioral analysis of user activity.
DeHashed is developed by DeHashed. HUMAN Transaction Abuse is developed by HUMAN Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeHashed and HUMAN Transaction Abuse serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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