Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeHashed is a commercial digital risk protection tool by DeHashed. GoSecure Titan® Dark Web Monitoring is a commercial digital risk protection tool by GoSecure. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing incident response and breach investigation will get the most from DeHashed because it aggregates leaked credentials and compromised data across the dark web and public sources faster than manual hunting, cutting weeks off breach scope assessment. The tool's free tier removes cost friction for teams that need quick lookups without budget approval; paid plans add API access and historical data that scale for larger investigations. Skip this if your priority is preventing breaches before they happen; DeHashed is forensic and reactive, best paired with proactive threat intelligence and identity governance tools rather than used standalone.
GoSecure Titan® Dark Web Monitoring
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to stop credential breaches before attackers use them internally will get the most from GoSecure Titan® Dark Web Monitoring. It continuously scans thousands of underground sources and ties findings directly to your organizational domains, then feeds prioritized alerts with remediation steps straight into your SOC workflow. Skip this if your threat model assumes breaches happen post-detection; Titan prioritizes the early warning phase and doesn't replace endpoint detection or incident response capabilities.
Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel.
Monitors dark web for compromised credentials and sensitive data exposure
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Common questions about comparing DeHashed vs GoSecure Titan® Dark Web Monitoring for your digital risk protection needs.
DeHashed: Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel. built by DeHashed. Core capabilities include Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications..
GoSecure Titan® Dark Web Monitoring: Monitors dark web for compromised credentials and sensitive data exposure. built by GoSecure. Core capabilities include Continuous dark web scanning of forums, marketplaces, and paste sites, Detection of compromised credentials and stolen accounts, Payment card data exposure monitoring..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeHashed differentiates with Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications. GoSecure Titan® Dark Web Monitoring differentiates with Continuous dark web scanning of forums, marketplaces, and paste sites, Detection of compromised credentials and stolen accounts, Payment card data exposure monitoring.
DeHashed is developed by DeHashed. GoSecure Titan® Dark Web Monitoring is developed by GoSecure. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeHashed and GoSecure Titan® Dark Web Monitoring serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Data Breach. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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