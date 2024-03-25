DeHashed: Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel. built by DeHashed. Core capabilities include Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications..

GoSecure Titan® Dark Web Monitoring: Monitors dark web for compromised credentials and sensitive data exposure. built by GoSecure. Core capabilities include Continuous dark web scanning of forums, marketplaces, and paste sites, Detection of compromised credentials and stolen accounts, Payment card data exposure monitoring..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.