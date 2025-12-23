DeepSource SCA: SCA platform with reachability analysis, AI-powered fixes, and license compliance. built by DeepSource. Core capabilities include Reachability analysis with code context, Autofix AI for automated vulnerability remediation, Baseline PR gates for blocking vulnerable code..

SOOS SBOM Manager: SBOM creation, management & vulnerability scanning across the dep. tree. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM generation in CycloneDX and SPDX formats, Deep-tree dependency scanning for vulnerabilities and license issues, Third-party SBOM ingestion and assembly..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.