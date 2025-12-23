Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeepSource SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by DeepSource. SOOS SBOM Manager is a commercial software composition analysis tool by SOOS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs managing open-source risk without dedicated AppSec teams should choose SOOS SBOM Manager for its automated SBOM generation and the 113M+ package vulnerability database that eliminates manual dependency hunting. The tool covers GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.AM asset inventory requirements natively, and its REST API integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines without requiring security expertise to operate. Skip this if you need deep static analysis or dynamic runtime scanning; SOOS owns SBOM creation and license governance, not code-level vulnerability detection.
SCA platform with reachability analysis, AI-powered fixes, and license compliance
SBOM creation, management & vulnerability scanning across the dep. tree.
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Common questions about comparing DeepSource SCA vs SOOS SBOM Manager for your software composition analysis needs.
DeepSource SCA: SCA platform with reachability analysis, AI-powered fixes, and license compliance. built by DeepSource. Core capabilities include Reachability analysis with code context, Autofix AI for automated vulnerability remediation, Baseline PR gates for blocking vulnerable code..
SOOS SBOM Manager: SBOM creation, management & vulnerability scanning across the dep. tree. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM generation in CycloneDX and SPDX formats, Deep-tree dependency scanning for vulnerabilities and license issues, Third-party SBOM ingestion and assembly..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeepSource SCA differentiates with Reachability analysis with code context, Autofix AI for automated vulnerability remediation, Baseline PR gates for blocking vulnerable code. SOOS SBOM Manager differentiates with Automated SBOM generation in CycloneDX and SPDX formats, Deep-tree dependency scanning for vulnerabilities and license issues, Third-party SBOM ingestion and assembly.
DeepSource SCA is developed by DeepSource. SOOS SBOM Manager is developed by SOOS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeepSource SCA integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps. SOOS SBOM Manager integrates with Jira, GitHub Issues, Azure DevOps, Shortcut. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
DeepSource SCA and SOOS SBOM Manager serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SCA, Dependency Scanning, License Compliance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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