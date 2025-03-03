Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeepSource SAST is a commercial static application security testing tool by DeepSource. Sec1 ProSAST is a commercial static application security testing tool by Sec1. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and early-stage scaleups shipping fast will get the most from DeepSource SAST because it catches security flaws in your pull requests before they reach production, without slowing your CI/CD pipeline; the five-minute GitHub/GitLab integration and per-commit scanning mean you're finding vulnerabilities hours instead of weeks after code lands. The tool runs thousands of checks per scan and addresses both the Identify and Protect functions of NIST CSF 2.0, covering risk assessment and platform hardening in one pass. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime detection or threat hunting; DeepSource stops at the gate and doesn't follow vulnerabilities into staging or production environments.
Startups and SMBs shipping code fast will find ProSAST's appeal in its AI-driven triage and remediation recommendations, which cut through the false positive noise that typically bogs down lean security teams. Support for 30+ languages and native CI/CD integration means developers catch issues before merge without context switching. Skip this if your org needs deep NIST ID.RA risk quantification or enterprise-scale policy enforcement; ProSAST prioritizes velocity over risk modeling maturity.
SAST engine that scans code commits for security vulnerabilities
SAST tool that identifies vulnerabilities in source code across 30+ languages
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Common questions about comparing DeepSource SAST vs Sec1 ProSAST for your static application security testing needs.
DeepSource SAST: SAST engine that scans code commits for security vulnerabilities. built by DeepSource. Core capabilities include Automated security scans on every commit, Thousands of security checks per scan, Pre-production vulnerability detection..
Sec1 ProSAST: SAST tool that identifies vulnerabilities in source code across 30+ languages. built by Sec1. Core capabilities include Support for 30+ programming languages, CI/CD pipeline integration, Vulnerability severity categorization and prioritization..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeepSource SAST differentiates with Automated security scans on every commit, Thousands of security checks per scan, Pre-production vulnerability detection. Sec1 ProSAST differentiates with Support for 30+ programming languages, CI/CD pipeline integration, Vulnerability severity categorization and prioritization.
DeepSource SAST is developed by DeepSource. Sec1 ProSAST is developed by Sec1. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeepSource SAST integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps. Sec1 ProSAST integrates with Jenkins, Azure DevOps. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
DeepSource SAST and Sec1 ProSAST serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DEVSECOPS, Source Code Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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