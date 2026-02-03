DeepKeep Model Scanning: Scans AI models for security threats before deployment. built by DeepKeep. Core capabilities include Static analysis of AI models, Dynamic testing against threat patterns, Embedded malware detection in models..

Safe Intelligence: ML model validation, robustification, and monitoring platform. built by Safe Intelligence. Core capabilities include Model performance and robustness analysis, Fragility and counter example identification, Formal verification of neural networks against perturbations..

Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.