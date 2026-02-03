DataKrypto FHEnom for AI: FHE-based solution securing AI models and data throughout training and inference. built by DataKrypto. Core capabilities include Fully homomorphic encryption for AI operations, Trusted Execution Environment integration, Zero-knowledge AI framework..

Safe Intelligence: ML model validation, robustification, and monitoring platform. built by Safe Intelligence. Core capabilities include Model performance and robustness analysis, Fragility and counter example identification, Formal verification of neural networks against perturbations..

Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.