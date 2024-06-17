Deep Instinct DSX Companion: GenAI-powered malware analysis tool for unknown & zero-day threats. built by Deep Instinct. Core capabilities include Static analysis of binaries, scripts, documents, and shortcut files, Natural language explanation of malicious code intent and actions, Analysis of unknown and zero-day malware..

FireTail Centralized AI Logging: Aggregates & analyzes LLM logs from multiple AI providers for security & governance. built by FireTail. Core capabilities include Centralized log aggregation from multiple LLM providers into a single platform, Log normalization into a standardized format across providers, Captures prompts, responses, token usage, errors, and metadata..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.