Deep Instinct DSX Companion: GenAI-powered malware analysis tool for unknown & zero-day threats. built by Deep Instinct. Core capabilities include Static analysis of binaries, scripts, documents, and shortcut files, Natural language explanation of malicious code intent and actions, Analysis of unknown and zero-day malware..

FireTail AI Security Platform: AI security platform for discovering, monitoring, and protecting AI integrations. built by FireTail. Core capabilities include Continuous AI discovery and inventory of models, prompts, and logs, Real-time detection of prompt injection, system prompt leakage, and improper output handling, AI security posture management (AI-SPM) with automated risk assessment..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.