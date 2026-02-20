Enterprise security teams deploying AI agents across multiple data sources need runtime visibility into agent behavior before prompt injection or data exfiltration happens, and Pebblo Safe Agent blocks malicious actions inline rather than logging them after the fact. The tool covers NIST DE.CM and DE.AE strongly, catching anomalies in real time, though it tilts toward prevention over incident recovery. Skip this if your agents run in isolated single-source environments or if you need deep integration beyond Jira; the MCP-aggregated data governance is where Pebblo earns its place.