Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Datadog Static Code Analysis is a commercial static application security testing tool by Datadog. Sec1 ProSAST is a commercial static application security testing tool by Sec1. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code through CI/CD pipelines will get the most from Datadog Static Code Analysis because it catches vulnerabilities before they reach production without slowing your build process. The tool integrates directly into existing pipelines and covers NIST PR.PS platform security, meaning you're hardening code at the source rather than discovering problems in staging. Skip this if you need deep architectural risk assessment or threat modeling; Datadog is built for finding known vulnerability classes in code, not redesigning how you build systems.
Startups and SMBs shipping code fast will find ProSAST's appeal in its AI-driven triage and remediation recommendations, which cut through the false positive noise that typically bogs down lean security teams. Support for 30+ languages and native CI/CD integration means developers catch issues before merge without context switching. Skip this if your org needs deep NIST ID.RA risk quantification or enterprise-scale policy enforcement; ProSAST prioritizes velocity over risk modeling maturity.
SAST tool for identifying security vulnerabilities in source code
SAST tool that identifies vulnerabilities in source code across 30+ languages
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Common questions about comparing Datadog Static Code Analysis vs Sec1 ProSAST for your static application security testing needs.
Datadog Static Code Analysis: SAST tool for identifying security vulnerabilities in source code. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Static code analysis for security vulnerabilities, Source code scanning, Security vulnerability detection..
Sec1 ProSAST: SAST tool that identifies vulnerabilities in source code across 30+ languages. built by Sec1. Core capabilities include Support for 30+ programming languages, CI/CD pipeline integration, Vulnerability severity categorization and prioritization..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in ci/cd pipeline integration. Datadog Static Code Analysis differentiates with Static code analysis for security vulnerabilities, Source code scanning, Security vulnerability detection. Sec1 ProSAST differentiates with Support for 30+ programming languages, Vulnerability severity categorization and prioritization, False positive marking and tracking.
Datadog Static Code Analysis is developed by Datadog. Sec1 ProSAST is developed by Sec1. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Datadog Static Code Analysis and Sec1 ProSAST serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DEVSECOPS, Source Code Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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