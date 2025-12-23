Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Datadog Static Code Analysis is a commercial static application security testing tool by Datadog. DeepSource SAST is a commercial static application security testing tool by DeepSource. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code through CI/CD pipelines will get the most from Datadog Static Code Analysis because it catches vulnerabilities before they reach production without slowing your build process. The tool integrates directly into existing pipelines and covers NIST PR.PS platform security, meaning you're hardening code at the source rather than discovering problems in staging. Skip this if you need deep architectural risk assessment or threat modeling; Datadog is built for finding known vulnerability classes in code, not redesigning how you build systems.
Startups and early-stage scaleups shipping fast will get the most from DeepSource SAST because it catches security flaws in your pull requests before they reach production, without slowing your CI/CD pipeline; the five-minute GitHub/GitLab integration and per-commit scanning mean you're finding vulnerabilities hours instead of weeks after code lands. The tool runs thousands of checks per scan and addresses both the Identify and Protect functions of NIST CSF 2.0, covering risk assessment and platform hardening in one pass. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime detection or threat hunting; DeepSource stops at the gate and doesn't follow vulnerabilities into staging or production environments.
SAST tool for identifying security vulnerabilities in source code
SAST engine that scans code commits for security vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Datadog Static Code Analysis vs DeepSource SAST for your static application security testing needs.
Datadog Static Code Analysis: SAST tool for identifying security vulnerabilities in source code. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Static code analysis for security vulnerabilities, Source code scanning, Security vulnerability detection..
DeepSource SAST: SAST engine that scans code commits for security vulnerabilities. built by DeepSource. Core capabilities include Automated security scans on every commit, Thousands of security checks per scan, Pre-production vulnerability detection..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Datadog Static Code Analysis differentiates with Static code analysis for security vulnerabilities, Source code scanning, Security vulnerability detection. DeepSource SAST differentiates with Automated security scans on every commit, Thousands of security checks per scan, Pre-production vulnerability detection.
Datadog Static Code Analysis is developed by Datadog. DeepSource SAST is developed by DeepSource. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Datadog Static Code Analysis and DeepSource SAST serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DEVSECOPS, Source Code Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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