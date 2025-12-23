Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Datadog Code Security is a commercial static application security testing tool by Datadog. HackerOne Code is a commercial static application security testing tool by HackerOne. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams already deep in the Datadog observability platform should adopt Datadog Code Security to shift left without context switching; the IDE plugins and CI/CD integration work because they're built into an environment your developers already use daily. The SAST, SCA, and secret scanning cover the NIST ID.RA and PR.PS functions most teams actually care about, and native integration with your APM data means you catch vulnerabilities that static analysis alone would miss. Skip this if you need IAST and IaC scanning to be first-class citizens rather than supplementary features, or if your stack is fragmented across multiple vendors where a standalone SAST tool would be simpler to operate.
Development teams drowning in SAST noise should pick HackerOne Code for its AI-powered triage that actually separates exploitable vulnerabilities from false positives by reasoning about your code's context and architecture. The platform combines SAST and SCA with human-in-the-loop validation for critical issues, cutting through the 80 percent of alerts most teams ignore. Skip this if your codebase is predominantly legacy mainframe or COBOL; HackerOne Code prioritizes modern languages and CI/CD integration where its fix generation and continuous learning from team feedback actually compound value over time.
Code security platform with SAST, SCA, IAST, and IaC security capabilities
AI-powered code security platform for detecting and fixing vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Datadog Code Security vs HackerOne Code for your static application security testing needs.
Datadog Code Security: Code security platform with SAST, SCA, IAST, and IaC security capabilities. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST)..
HackerOne Code: AI-powered code security platform for detecting and fixing vulnerabilities. built by HackerOne. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability detection in commits and pull requests, SAST and SCA combined with AI reasoning models, Context-aware triage based on code logic and architecture..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Datadog Code Security differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST). HackerOne Code differentiates with Automated vulnerability detection in commits and pull requests, SAST and SCA combined with AI reasoning models, Context-aware triage based on code logic and architecture.
Datadog Code Security is developed by Datadog. HackerOne Code is developed by HackerOne. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Datadog Code Security and HackerOne Code serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover SCA, CI/CD, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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