Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Datadog App & API Protection is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Datadog. VIRTIS is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by VIRTIS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams already invested in Datadog's observability platform should adopt App & API Protection to stop runtime attacks without ripping out existing monitoring. The tool's strength is correlating attack signals with your application performance data in real time, which means fewer false positives than standalone WAF vendors, and it covers DE.CM and DE.AE under NIST CSF 2.0 at a depth most point solutions don't. Skip this if you need a standalone API gateway or if your apps run outside Datadog's ecosystem; the value erodes fast without tight observability integration.
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending APIs and web applications against coordinated attacks will get the most from VIRTIS. The platform bundles WAF, DDoS, bot management, and API security in a cloud-native stack that doesn't require you to stitch together separate vendors, and its continuous monitoring capabilities (DE.CM) catch account takeovers and anomalies in real time. Skip this if your priority is vulnerability remediation over prevention; VIRTIS is built to stop threats in flight, not patch them upstream.
Runtime protection for web apps and APIs against attacks and threats
Cloud-native WAAP platform with WAF, API security, DDoS, and bot mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing Datadog App & API Protection vs VIRTIS for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Datadog App & API Protection: Runtime protection for web apps and APIs against attacks and threats. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Runtime application protection, API security monitoring, Attack detection and blocking..
VIRTIS: Cloud-native WAAP platform with WAF, API security, DDoS, and bot mgmt. built by VIRTIS. Core capabilities include Web Application Firewall (WAF), DDoS Protection, API Security..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Datadog App & API Protection differentiates with Runtime application protection, API security monitoring, Attack detection and blocking. VIRTIS differentiates with Web Application Firewall (WAF), DDoS Protection, API Security.
Datadog App & API Protection is developed by Datadog. VIRTIS is developed by VIRTIS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Datadog App & API Protection and VIRTIS serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover Cloud Native. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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