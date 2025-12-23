Datadog App & API Protection: Runtime protection for web apps and APIs against attacks and threats. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Runtime application protection, API security monitoring, Attack detection and blocking..

VIRTIS: Cloud-native WAAP platform with WAF, API security, DDoS, and bot mgmt. built by VIRTIS. Core capabilities include Web Application Firewall (WAF), DDoS Protection, API Security..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.