Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Data Theorem Mobile Protect is a commercial mobile app security tool by Data Theorem. ImmuniWeb® MobileSuite is a commercial mobile app security tool by ImmuniWeb. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app teams shipping to both iOS and Android need app-level runtime monitoring that catches what static testing misses, and Data Theorem Mobile Protect does this without requiring app rebuilds or source code access. The platform covers the full attack surface: binary analysis, backend API scanning, third-party dependency inspection, and real-time traffic monitoring across device integrity checks, which maps directly to NIST PR.DS and DE.CM functions most mobile teams neglect. Skip this if your apps are web-only or if you need post-breach forensics; this tool is built for prevention and compliance reporting, not incident response.
Development and security teams shipping native iOS and Android apps need ImmuniWeb® MobileSuite because its zero-false-positives SLA actually holds; you get manual penetration testing paired with AI automation, which means fewer alert binges and faster remediation cycles than pure-automation competitors. The vendor guarantees rapid delivery timelines and maintains NIST ID.RA risk assessment coverage, so you're not just scanning,you're getting structured evidence for compliance audits and board reporting. Skip this if your priority is backend infrastructure scanning alone; MobileSuite's strength is the mobile-first assessment, not API or cloud workload testing.
Mobile app security testing and runtime protection platform
ImmuniWeb MobileSuite is a mobile application penetration testing platform that combines AI-powered automation with manual security testing to assess mobile apps and their backend infrastructure for security vulnerabilities and compliance requirements.
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Common questions about comparing Data Theorem Mobile Protect vs ImmuniWeb® MobileSuite for your mobile app security needs.
Data Theorem Mobile Protect: Mobile app security testing and runtime protection platform. built by Data Theorem. Core capabilities include Static and dynamic analysis of mobile app binaries, Runtime analysis of app builds, Backend API security analysis..
ImmuniWeb® MobileSuite: ImmuniWeb MobileSuite is a mobile application penetration testing platform that combines AI-powered automation with manual security testing to assess mobile apps and their backend infrastructure for security vulnerabilities and compliance requirements. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include Mobile Application Penetration Testing, Zero False-Positives SLA, Rapid Delivery SLA..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Data Theorem Mobile Protect differentiates with Static and dynamic analysis of mobile app binaries, Runtime analysis of app builds, Backend API security analysis. ImmuniWeb® MobileSuite differentiates with Mobile Application Penetration Testing, Zero False-Positives SLA, Rapid Delivery SLA.
Data Theorem Mobile Protect is developed by Data Theorem. ImmuniWeb® MobileSuite is developed by ImmuniWeb. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Data Theorem Mobile Protect and ImmuniWeb® MobileSuite serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Dynamic Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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