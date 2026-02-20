Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Antiy PTA-mobile is a commercial mobile app security tool by Antiy Labs. ImmuniWeb® MobileSuite is a commercial mobile app security tool by ImmuniWeb. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling high-volume Android app intake will benefit most from Antiy PTA-mobile's ability to monitor 200+ dynamic behaviors across 26 categories in a single sandbox run, capturing network traffic, file artifacts, and UI state without manual case work. The hybrid deployment model supports both server-based processing for large app batches and portable device carriers for field analysis, making it practical for carriers and regional security ops. Skip this if your organization needs upstream static analysis as a primary control; Antiy's strength is post-deployment behavioral visibility, not catching issues before apps ship.
Development and security teams shipping native iOS and Android apps need ImmuniWeb® MobileSuite because its zero-false-positives SLA actually holds; you get manual penetration testing paired with AI automation, which means fewer alert binges and faster remediation cycles than pure-automation competitors. The vendor guarantees rapid delivery timelines and maintains NIST ID.RA risk assessment coverage, so you're not just scanning,you're getting structured evidence for compliance audits and board reporting. Skip this if your priority is backend infrastructure scanning alone; MobileSuite's strength is the mobile-first assessment, not API or cloud workload testing.
Android app dynamic behavior analysis system using sandbox technology.
ImmuniWeb MobileSuite is a mobile application penetration testing platform that combines AI-powered automation with manual security testing to assess mobile apps and their backend infrastructure for security vulnerabilities and compliance requirements.
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Common questions about comparing Antiy PTA-mobile vs ImmuniWeb® MobileSuite for your mobile app security needs.
Antiy PTA-mobile: Android app dynamic behavior analysis system using sandbox technology. built by Antiy Labs. Core capabilities include Fine-grained dynamic behavior analysis of Android applications using sandbox technology, Monitoring and recording of 200+ dynamic behaviors across 26 categories (calls, SMS, network, database, address book, media), Real-time network monitoring capturing URLs, IPs, SMS, email, and FTP communications..
ImmuniWeb® MobileSuite: ImmuniWeb MobileSuite is a mobile application penetration testing platform that combines AI-powered automation with manual security testing to assess mobile apps and their backend infrastructure for security vulnerabilities and compliance requirements. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include Mobile Application Penetration Testing, Zero False-Positives SLA, Rapid Delivery SLA..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Antiy PTA-mobile differentiates with Fine-grained dynamic behavior analysis of Android applications using sandbox technology, Monitoring and recording of 200+ dynamic behaviors across 26 categories (calls, SMS, network, database, address book, media), Real-time network monitoring capturing URLs, IPs, SMS, email, and FTP communications. ImmuniWeb® MobileSuite differentiates with Mobile Application Penetration Testing, Zero False-Positives SLA, Rapid Delivery SLA.
Antiy PTA-mobile is developed by Antiy Labs. ImmuniWeb® MobileSuite is developed by ImmuniWeb. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Antiy PTA-mobile and ImmuniWeb® MobileSuite serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Dynamic Analysis, Android Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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