Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Data Theorem AppSec is a commercial application security posture management tool by Data Theorem. Web Application Penetration Testing is a commercial application security posture management tool by Peneto Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams building mobile-first or API-heavy applications should start here; Data Theorem AppSec discovers and tests assets across mobile, web, API, and cloud in a single platform where competitors force you to stitch tools together. The vendor covers asset management through runtime protection across NIST ID.AM, PR.DS, PR.PS, and DE.CM, which means you get continuous inventory tied directly to active threat blocking rather than visibility that sits disconnected from response. This isn't the tool for teams whose primary concern is supply chain risk management or those deeply invested in legacy monolithic web applications where traditional DAST-only platforms suffice.
Web Application Penetration Testing
Mid-market and enterprise teams with high-risk web applications will find value in Peneto Labs' Web Application Penetration Testing for uncovering logic flaws and access control gaps that automated scanners routinely miss. The tool's real-world testing approach directly strengthens your ID.RA Risk Assessment and PR.PS Platform Security posture under NIST CSF 2.0, giving you substantive findings on the vulnerabilities that matter most. Skip this if your priority is continuous, integrated scanning within your CI/CD pipeline; Peneto is built for point-in-time assessments, not shift-left automation.
AppSec platform for mobile, web, API & cloud security testing & protection
Real-world web app testing to uncover logic flaws, access gaps, and hidden risks.
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Common questions about comparing Data Theorem AppSec vs Web Application Penetration Testing for your application security posture management needs.
Data Theorem AppSec: AppSec platform for mobile, web, API & cloud security testing & protection. built by Data Theorem. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery and inventory of mobile, web, API and cloud assets, Static application security testing (SAST), Dynamic application security testing (DAST)..
Web Application Penetration Testing: Real-world web app testing to uncover logic flaws, access gaps, and hidden risks. built by Peneto Labs..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Data Theorem AppSec is developed by Data Theorem. Web Application Penetration Testing is developed by Peneto Labs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Data Theorem AppSec and Web Application Penetration Testing serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover App Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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