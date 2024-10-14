Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido All in one Security platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Aikido Security. Web Application Penetration Testing is a commercial penetration testing tool by Peneto Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido All in one Security platform
Mid-market and Enterprise teams that need code, cloud, and runtime scanning without juggling five separate vendors will find Aikido All in one Security platform worth the conversation; the AI-powered automatic remediation actually reduces triage toil instead of just flagging more issues. Coverage spans SAST, SCA, CSPM, container runtime, and DAST, with strong NIST Detect and Respond capabilities that prioritize finding and fixing problems over lengthy investigation workflows. Skip this if you're locked into on-premise deployments or need deep native integration with tools outside the Azure DevOps ecosystem; Aikido's cloud-only model and vendor size make it less suitable for highly fragmented enterprise toolchains requiring extensive custom connectors.
Web Application Penetration Testing
Mid-market and enterprise teams with high-risk web applications will find value in Peneto Labs' Web Application Penetration Testing for uncovering logic flaws and access control gaps that automated scanners routinely miss. The tool's real-world testing approach directly strengthens your ID.RA Risk Assessment and PR.PS Platform Security posture under NIST CSF 2.0, giving you substantive findings on the vulnerabilities that matter most. Skip this if your priority is continuous, integrated scanning within your CI/CD pipeline; Peneto is built for point-in-time assessments, not shift-left automation.
All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection
Real-world web app testing to uncover logic flaws, access gaps, and hidden risks.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido All in one Security platform vs Web Application Penetration Testing for your application security posture management needs.
Aikido All in one Security platform: All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection..
Web Application Penetration Testing: Real-world web app testing to uncover logic flaws, access gaps, and hidden risks. built by Peneto Labs..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido All in one Security platform is developed by Aikido Security. Web Application Penetration Testing is developed by Peneto Labs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido All in one Security platform and Web Application Penetration Testing serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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