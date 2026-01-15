Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Data Theorem AppSec is a commercial application security posture management tool by Data Theorem. Ivanti Neurons for ASPM is a commercial application security posture management tool by Ivanti. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams building mobile-first or API-heavy applications should start here; Data Theorem AppSec discovers and tests assets across mobile, web, API, and cloud in a single platform where competitors force you to stitch tools together. The vendor covers asset management through runtime protection across NIST ID.AM, PR.DS, PR.PS, and DE.CM, which means you get continuous inventory tied directly to active threat blocking rather than visibility that sits disconnected from response. This isn't the tool for teams whose primary concern is supply chain risk management or those deeply invested in legacy monolithic web applications where traditional DAST-only platforms suffice.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability noise from fragmented scanners will find real value in Ivanti Neurons for ASPM's ability to normalize and prioritize across 100+ sources using threat intelligence correlation. The RS³ risk scoring methodology and SLA-based closure workflows transform vulnerability management from a reactive checkbox into an actual risk conversation with development teams. Skip this if your org runs a single SAST tool and has the discipline to manually triage findings; Ivanti's automation advantage only pays off when you're aggregating signals across multiple scanning platforms.
AppSec platform for mobile, web, API & cloud security testing & protection
ASPM platform for risk-based vuln mgmt across software development lifecycle
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Common questions about comparing Data Theorem AppSec vs Ivanti Neurons for ASPM for your application security posture management needs.
Data Theorem AppSec: AppSec platform for mobile, web, API & cloud security testing & protection. built by Data Theorem. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery and inventory of mobile, web, API and cloud assets, Static application security testing (SAST), Dynamic application security testing (DAST)..
Ivanti Neurons for ASPM: ASPM platform for risk-based vuln mgmt across software development lifecycle. built by Ivanti. Core capabilities include Normalization of vulnerability data from 100+ sources, Integration with SAST, DAST, OSS, and container scanners, Vulnerability Risk Rating (VRR) with threat context..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Data Theorem AppSec differentiates with Continuous discovery and inventory of mobile, web, API and cloud assets, Static application security testing (SAST), Dynamic application security testing (DAST). Ivanti Neurons for ASPM differentiates with Normalization of vulnerability data from 100+ sources, Integration with SAST, DAST, OSS, and container scanners, Vulnerability Risk Rating (VRR) with threat context.
Data Theorem AppSec is developed by Data Theorem. Ivanti Neurons for ASPM is developed by Ivanti. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Data Theorem AppSec and Ivanti Neurons for ASPM serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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