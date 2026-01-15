Data Theorem AppSec: AppSec platform for mobile, web, API & cloud security testing & protection. built by Data Theorem. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery and inventory of mobile, web, API and cloud assets, Static application security testing (SAST), Dynamic application security testing (DAST)..

Ivanti Neurons for ASPM: ASPM platform for risk-based vuln mgmt across software development lifecycle. built by Ivanti. Core capabilities include Normalization of vulnerability data from 100+ sources, Integration with SAST, DAST, OSS, and container scanners, Vulnerability Risk Rating (VRR) with threat context..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.