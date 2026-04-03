Enterprise security teams deploying autonomous AI agents need Dash Security's pre-launch threat modeling, which catches agent-specific attack vectors before they reach production rather than reacting to breaches downstream. The platform's focus on agentic AI means it addresses prompt injection, tool abuse, and lateral movement chains that traditional endpoint and application security tools treat as edge cases. Skip this if your agents are still in sandbox phase or if you need mature integrations with existing SIEM tooling; the vendor is actively shipping, not battle-tested across thousands of deployments yet.