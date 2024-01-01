Enterprise security teams deploying autonomous AI agents need Dash Security's pre-launch threat modeling, which catches agent-specific attack vectors before they reach production rather than reacting to breaches downstream. The platform's focus on agentic AI means it addresses prompt injection, tool abuse, and lateral movement chains that traditional endpoint and application security tools treat as edge cases. Skip this if your agents are still in sandbox phase or if you need mature integrations with existing SIEM tooling; the vendor is actively shipping, not battle-tested across thousands of deployments yet.

Discover AI

Enterprise security teams managing sprawling Claude, Bedrock, and Copilot deployments will get immediate value from Discover AI's automated agent inventory and permission auditing, which catches shadow AI and misconfigured integrations that traditional CSPM misses entirely. The tool covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and supply chain risk, which matters because agent ecosystems create attack surface that asset management tools don't see. Skip this if your agentic footprint is still experimental or confined to a single platform; Discover AI assumes you're already running multiple agent frameworks and need visibility across all of them.