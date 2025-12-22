Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Darktrace CLOUD is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Darktrace. Stream.Security CDR is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Stream.Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud application detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawl across AWS, Azure, and GCP will get the most from Darktrace CLOUD because its self-learning AI actually works without tuning; it learns your baseline cloud behavior and flags genuine anomalies instead of drowning you in false positives. The Cyber AI Analyst automates triage to cut alert fatigue, and autonomous response capabilities let you contain threats without waiting for humans, which maps directly to NIST RS.MI (incident mitigation) where most cloud tools are weakest. Skip this if you need strong cloud misconfiguration remediation or CSPM features that tell you what to fix; Darktrace prioritizes detection and response over the posture management side.
Security teams managing sprawling multi-cloud and SaaS environments will get the most from Stream.Security CDR because its real-time cloud state modeling catches attacks that traditional SIEM misses by correlating endpoint, runtime, and cloud signals together. The tool covers all four major NIST Detect and Respond functions, with particular strength in DE.CM continuous monitoring through stateful UEBA and dynamic detection traps that reduce false positives compared to rule-based alternatives. Skip this if your cloud footprint is single-platform or minimal; the value compounds with deployment complexity, making it overkill for teams still running mostly on-premises infrastructure.
AI-powered cloud security platform for multi-cloud threat detection & response
AI-powered Cloud Detection & Response with real-time cloud state modeling.
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Common questions about comparing Darktrace CLOUD vs Stream.Security CDR for your cloud application detection and response needs.
Darktrace CLOUD: AI-powered cloud security platform for multi-cloud threat detection & response. built by Darktrace. Core capabilities include Self-Learning AI for continuous cloud activity monitoring, Real-time visibility across multi-cloud and hybrid environments, Cyber AI Analyst for automated alert triage..
Stream.Security CDR: AI-powered Cloud Detection & Response with real-time cloud state modeling. built by Stream.Security. Core capabilities include Real-time CloudTwin™ stateful cloud environment modeling, Out-of-the-box MITRE ATT&CK detection coverage, AI-assisted custom detection rule creation..
Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Darktrace CLOUD differentiates with Self-Learning AI for continuous cloud activity monitoring, Real-time visibility across multi-cloud and hybrid environments, Cyber AI Analyst for automated alert triage. Stream.Security CDR differentiates with Real-time CloudTwin™ stateful cloud environment modeling, Out-of-the-box MITRE ATT&CK detection coverage, AI-assisted custom detection rule creation.
Darktrace CLOUD is developed by Darktrace. Stream.Security CDR is developed by Stream.Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Darktrace CLOUD integrates with AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Kubernetes. Stream.Security CDR integrates with AWS, Microsoft Azure, GCP, Kubernetes, Okta and 7 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Darktrace CLOUD and Stream.Security CDR serve similar Cloud Application Detection and Response use cases: both are Cloud Application Detection and Response tools, both cover Kubernetes. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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