DarkOwl Ransomware API: API for monitoring ransomware sites to detect org compromises & extortion. built by DarkOwl. Core capabilities include Automated filtering of ransomware-as-a-service websites and blogs, Search by company website, name, contact name, or proximity indicators, Continuous monitoring of TOR and Telegram ransomware sites..

HackNotice Services: Real-time threat intelligence platform monitoring dark web, breaches & supply chain. built by HackNotice. Core capabilities include Dark web monitoring and indexing, Supply chain and third-party vendor monitoring, Exposed credential detection..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.