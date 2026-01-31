DarkOwl Ransomware API: API for monitoring ransomware sites to detect org compromises & extortion. built by DarkOwl. Core capabilities include Automated filtering of ransomware-as-a-service websites and blogs, Search by company website, name, contact name, or proximity indicators, Continuous monitoring of TOR and Telegram ransomware sites..

GroupSense Digital Risk Protection: Digital risk protection platform monitoring deep/dark web and attack surfaces. built by GroupSense. Core capabilities include Deep, dark, and surface web monitoring, Third-party data breach monitoring and alerting, Third-party risk assessment and security posture evaluation..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.