DarknetSearch Dark Web Monitoring: Dark web monitoring platform for detecting exposed credentials and threats. built by Kaduu. Core capabilities include Continuous crawling of dark web, deep web, and Telegram, Automated indexing of stealer logs, databases, and marketplaces, Cross-matching of credentials, domains, emails, and brand mentions..

OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence: Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure. built by Osintleak. Core capabilities include Multi-field search across 17+ selectors including, Real-time monitoring of surface, deep, and dark we, AI-powered reverse image search..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.