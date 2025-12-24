DarknetSearch Dark Web Monitoring: Dark web monitoring platform for detecting exposed credentials and threats. built by Kaduu. Core capabilities include Continuous crawling of dark web, deep web, and Telegram, Automated indexing of stealer logs, databases, and marketplaces, Cross-matching of credentials, domains, emails, and brand mentions..

NordLayer NordStellar: Threat intelligence platform combining network security and threat exposure mgmt. built by Nord Security. Core capabilities include Dark web monitoring for company mentions and data leaks, Real-time compromised credential detection, Data breach management and investigation..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.