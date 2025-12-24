DarknetSearch Dark Web Monitoring: Dark web monitoring platform for detecting exposed credentials and threats. built by Kaduu. Core capabilities include Continuous crawling of dark web, deep web, and Telegram, Automated indexing of stealer logs, databases, and marketplaces, Cross-matching of credentials, domains, emails, and brand mentions..

DeHashed: Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel. built by DeHashed. Core capabilities include Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.