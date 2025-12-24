DarknetSearch Attack Surface Discovery: Attack surface discovery platform monitoring digital assets and data exposures. built by Kaduu. Core capabilities include Passive asset discovery for domains, IP addresses, DNS records, and SSL certificates, Code repository monitoring for GitHub, Bitbucket, and SourceForge, Unsecured cloud storage monitoring across AWS S3, Google Cloud, Azure, and DigitalOcean..

NetSPI External Attack Surface Management (EASM): Continuous discovery, monitoring, and testing of external assets and exposures. built by NetSPI. Core capabilities include Continuous external asset discovery and mapping, Automated vulnerability and exposure detection, Human validation of findings by EASM operations team..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.