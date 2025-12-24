Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DarknetSearch Attack Surface Discovery is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Kaduu. NetSPI External Attack Surface Management (EASM) is a commercial external attack surface management tool by NetSPI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
DarknetSearch Attack Surface Discovery
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unknown cloud storage buckets and exposed credentials will find real value in DarknetSearch Attack Surface Discovery because it actually monitors paste sites and URL shorteners where your data ends up, not just your registered assets. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, with API integration into Splunk and Jira making it deployable alongside existing SOC workflows. Skip this if you need internal vulnerability scanning or remediation workflows; DarknetSearch is discovery and notification only, which means you're buying a sensor for your blind spots, not a ticketing engine.
NetSPI External Attack Surface Management (EASM)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that lack visibility into their own external perimeter should start here; NetSPI's human-validated findings eliminate the false positive noise that makes most EASM tools operationally unusable. The vendor's in-house EASM operations team manually confirms discoveries before they hit your queue, which directly addresses the ID.AM and DE.CM functions where most organizations fail. Skip this if you need real-time API integrations with your existing ticketing system or expect the tool to handle remediation orchestration; NetSPI prioritizes discovery accuracy over workflow automation.
Attack surface discovery platform monitoring digital assets and data exposures
Continuous discovery, monitoring, and testing of external assets and exposures
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Common questions about comparing DarknetSearch Attack Surface Discovery vs NetSPI External Attack Surface Management (EASM) for your external attack surface management needs.
DarknetSearch Attack Surface Discovery: Attack surface discovery platform monitoring digital assets and data exposures. built by Kaduu. Core capabilities include Passive asset discovery for domains, IP addresses, DNS records, and SSL certificates, Code repository monitoring for GitHub, Bitbucket, and SourceForge, Unsecured cloud storage monitoring across AWS S3, Google Cloud, Azure, and DigitalOcean..
NetSPI External Attack Surface Management (EASM): Continuous discovery, monitoring, and testing of external assets and exposures. built by NetSPI. Core capabilities include Continuous external asset discovery and mapping, Automated vulnerability and exposure detection, Human validation of findings by EASM operations team..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DarknetSearch Attack Surface Discovery differentiates with Passive asset discovery for domains, IP addresses, DNS records, and SSL certificates, Code repository monitoring for GitHub, Bitbucket, and SourceForge, Unsecured cloud storage monitoring across AWS S3, Google Cloud, Azure, and DigitalOcean. NetSPI External Attack Surface Management (EASM) differentiates with Continuous external asset discovery and mapping, Automated vulnerability and exposure detection, Human validation of findings by EASM operations team.
DarknetSearch Attack Surface Discovery is developed by Kaduu. NetSPI External Attack Surface Management (EASM) is developed by NetSPI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DarknetSearch Attack Surface Discovery and NetSPI External Attack Surface Management (EASM) serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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