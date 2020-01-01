DarkArmor: Dark web pre-breach intel platform detecting compromised credentials early. built by CyberArmor. Core capabilities include Pre-breach credential compromise detection, Dark web monitoring for fresh, unreplicated data, Stolen MFA session cookie detection..

SOCRadar Advanced Dark Web Monitoring: Dark web monitoring platform for threat detection and fraud protection. built by SOCRadar Cyber Intelligence Inc.. Core capabilities include Dark web, deep web, and surface web monitoring with real-time alerts, Stealer log tracking and unauthorized data transfer monitoring, PII exposure detection for employees and customers..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.