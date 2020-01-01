AdverseMonitor: Dark web monitoring platform alerting orgs to threats on forums, leak sites & Telegram. built by AdverseMonitor. Core capabilities include Real-time dark web monitoring across forums, Telegram channels, and ransomware leak sites, Custom alert profiles based on domains, company names, executives, or keywords, Multi-channel alert delivery via email, Slack, Microsoft Teams, and PWA..

DarkArmor: Dark web pre-breach intel platform detecting compromised credentials early. built by CyberArmor. Core capabilities include Pre-breach credential compromise detection, Dark web monitoring for fresh, unreplicated data, Stolen MFA session cookie detection..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.