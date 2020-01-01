Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DarkArmor is a commercial digital risk protection tool by CyberArmor. KELA Identity Guard is a commercial digital risk protection tool by KELA. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams responsible for credential compromise response will get the most from KELA Identity Guard because it monitors infostealer logs and dark web marketplaces in real time, catching exposed credentials hours before attackers weaponize them at scale. The tool covers ID.AM asset discovery across domains, IPs, and SaaS applications while feeding DE.CM continuous monitoring directly into automated remediation playbooks for password resets and MFA enforcement, which shrinks response time from days to minutes. Skip this if your organization needs broader threat intelligence beyond identity compromise or runs primarily on-premises infrastructure; KELA's strength is depth in credential monitoring, not width across threat types.
Dark web pre-breach intel platform detecting compromised credentials early.
Real-time identity protection monitoring compromised credentials on dark web
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Common questions about comparing DarkArmor vs KELA Identity Guard for your digital risk protection needs.
DarkArmor: Dark web pre-breach intel platform detecting compromised credentials early. built by CyberArmor. Core capabilities include Pre-breach credential compromise detection, Dark web monitoring for fresh, unreplicated data, Stolen MFA session cookie detection..
KELA Identity Guard: Real-time identity protection monitoring compromised credentials on dark web. built by KELA. Core capabilities include Dark web monitoring across marketplaces, forums, and messaging channels, Real-time alerts for compromised credentials and identities, Automatic severity classification and alert prioritization..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DarkArmor differentiates with Pre-breach credential compromise detection, Dark web monitoring for fresh, unreplicated data, Stolen MFA session cookie detection. KELA Identity Guard differentiates with Dark web monitoring across marketplaces, forums, and messaging channels, Real-time alerts for compromised credentials and identities, Automatic severity classification and alert prioritization.
DarkArmor is developed by CyberArmor founded in 2020-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. KELA Identity Guard is developed by KELA. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DarkArmor and KELA Identity Guard serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Cyber Threat Intelligence. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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