DarkArmor: Dark web pre-breach intel platform detecting compromised credentials early. built by CyberArmor. Core capabilities include Pre-breach credential compromise detection, Dark web monitoring for fresh, unreplicated data, Stolen MFA session cookie detection..

DarknetSearch Dark Web Monitoring: Dark web monitoring platform for detecting exposed credentials and threats. built by Kaduu. Core capabilities include Continuous crawling of dark web, deep web, and Telegram, Automated indexing of stealer logs, databases, and marketplaces, Cross-matching of credentials, domains, emails, and brand mentions..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.