Dark Web Exposure Test by ImmuniWeb: A free online service that scans the dark web for exposed credentials and sensitive data. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include Dark Web Exposure Monitoring, Phishing Detection and Monitoring, Domain Squatting Monitoring..

DeHashed: Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel. built by DeHashed. Core capabilities include Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.