Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Dark Web Exposure Test by ImmuniWeb is a free digital risk protection tool by ImmuniWeb. DeHashed is a commercial digital risk protection tool by DeHashed. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Dark Web Exposure Test by ImmuniWeb
Startups and SMBs without dedicated threat intelligence teams should run Dark Web Exposure Test before anything else; it catches credential breaches and phishing infrastructure targeting your organization without requiring headcount or budget. The tool covers both ID.RA risk assessment and DE.AE incident detection across dark web monitoring, domain squatting, and trademark abuse in a single free scan. Not built for enterprises that need continuous monitoring, automated response workflows, or integration with existing security platforms; this is early warning, not orchestration.
Security teams managing incident response and breach investigation will get the most from DeHashed because it aggregates leaked credentials and compromised data across the dark web and public sources faster than manual hunting, cutting weeks off breach scope assessment. The tool's free tier removes cost friction for teams that need quick lookups without budget approval; paid plans add API access and historical data that scale for larger investigations. Skip this if your priority is preventing breaches before they happen; DeHashed is forensic and reactive, best paired with proactive threat intelligence and identity governance tools rather than used standalone.
A free online service that scans the dark web for exposed credentials and sensitive data
Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel.
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Common questions about comparing Dark Web Exposure Test by ImmuniWeb vs DeHashed for your digital risk protection needs.
Dark Web Exposure Test by ImmuniWeb: A free online service that scans the dark web for exposed credentials and sensitive data. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include Dark Web Exposure Monitoring, Phishing Detection and Monitoring, Domain Squatting Monitoring..
DeHashed: Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel. built by DeHashed. Core capabilities include Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Dark Web Exposure Test by ImmuniWeb differentiates with Dark Web Exposure Monitoring, Phishing Detection and Monitoring, Domain Squatting Monitoring. DeHashed differentiates with Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications.
Dark Web Exposure Test by ImmuniWeb is developed by ImmuniWeb. DeHashed is developed by DeHashed. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Dark Web Exposure Test by ImmuniWeb and DeHashed serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Data Breach, Osint, Reconnaissance. Key differences: Dark Web Exposure Test by ImmuniWeb is Free while DeHashed is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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