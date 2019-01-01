Cytrusst Cloud Security Posture Management: CSPM platform for multi-cloud security monitoring and misconfiguration detection. built by Cytrusst. Core capabilities include Unified dashboard for multi-cloud security monitoring, Asset mapping with compliance categorization, Real-time cloud monitoring and performance tracking..

Orca Security CSPM: CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.