AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM): CSPM solution for multi-cloud security monitoring and misconfiguration detection. built by AlgoSec. Core capabilities include Multi-cloud asset discovery across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Scanning of 60+ cloud service asset types, 600+ CSPM alert types for misconfiguration detection..

Cytrusst Cloud Security Posture Management: CSPM platform for multi-cloud security monitoring and misconfiguration detection. built by Cytrusst. Core capabilities include Unified dashboard for multi-cloud security monitoring, Asset mapping with compliance categorization, Real-time cloud monitoring and performance tracking..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.