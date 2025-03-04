Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cyfirma DeTCT is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Cyfirma. SOCRadar Digital Risk Protection Platform is a commercial digital risk protection tool by SOCRadar Cyber Intelligence Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with fragmented external threat visibility will get the most from Cyfirma DeTCT because it actually monitors the attack surface attackers see, not just what you think you own. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 areas including asset discovery and supply chain risk, and its dark web monitoring with data breach correlation catches exposures competitors' vulnerability scanners never will. Skip this if your organization needs integrated incident response or endpoint detection; DeTCT is external-facing intelligence, not internal forensics.
SOCRadar Digital Risk Protection Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in external threat noise will get real value from SOCRadar Digital Risk Protection Platform because it actually prioritizes what's exploitable now over what could theoretically matter. The platform's dark web monitoring and attack surface management directly feed your incident response queue rather than burying signals in false positives, and its supply chain intelligence module (NIST GV.SC) catches third-party exposures before your vendors even know they exist. Skip this if your team is still building basic asset inventory; SOCRadar assumes you already know what you own and need to know what's exposed.
Digital risk discovery & protection platform for attack surface monitoring
A digital risk protection platform that combines threat intelligence, dark web monitoring, attack surface management, brand protection, and supply chain intelligence to detect and respond to external cyber threats.
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Common questions about comparing Cyfirma DeTCT vs SOCRadar Digital Risk Protection Platform for your digital risk protection needs.
Cyfirma DeTCT: Digital risk discovery & protection platform for attack surface monitoring. built by Cyfirma. Core capabilities include Attack surface monitoring for domains, IPs, certificates, and configurations, Dark web and underground marketplace monitoring for data breaches, Executive and brand impersonation detection across web and social media..
SOCRadar Digital Risk Protection Platform: A digital risk protection platform that combines threat intelligence, dark web monitoring, attack surface management, brand protection, and supply chain intelligence to detect and respond to external cyber threats. built by SOCRadar Cyber Intelligence Inc...
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cyfirma DeTCT is developed by Cyfirma. SOCRadar Digital Risk Protection Platform is developed by SOCRadar Cyber Intelligence Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cyfirma DeTCT and SOCRadar Digital Risk Protection Platform serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Data Breach, Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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