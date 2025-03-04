Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cyfirma DeTCT is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Cyfirma. Resecurity Digital Risk Monitoring is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Resecurity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with fragmented external threat visibility will get the most from Cyfirma DeTCT because it actually monitors the attack surface attackers see, not just what you think you own. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 areas including asset discovery and supply chain risk, and its dark web monitoring with data breach correlation catches exposures competitors' vulnerability scanners never will. Skip this if your organization needs integrated incident response or endpoint detection; DeTCT is external-facing intelligence, not internal forensics.
Resecurity Digital Risk Monitoring
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in external attack surface will find real value in Resecurity Digital Risk Monitoring because it actually aggregates threat intelligence from 20,000+ sources instead of just running port scans. The daily security scoring and dark web monitoring cover NIST ID.RA and DE.CM functions that most external risk tools treat as afterthoughts, surfacing compromised credentials and breach exposure before attackers weaponize them. Skip this if your primary pain is internal vulnerability management or you need deep CSPM coverage for multi-cloud infrastructure; Resecurity's strength is early warning on external-facing risk, not asset inventory.
Digital risk discovery & protection platform for attack surface monitoring
Monitors digital risk across external, internal, and cloud environments
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Cyfirma DeTCT vs Resecurity Digital Risk Monitoring for your digital risk protection needs.
Cyfirma DeTCT: Digital risk discovery & protection platform for attack surface monitoring. built by Cyfirma. Core capabilities include Attack surface monitoring for domains, IPs, certificates, and configurations, Dark web and underground marketplace monitoring for data breaches, Executive and brand impersonation detection across web and social media..
Resecurity Digital Risk Monitoring: Monitors digital risk across external, internal, and cloud environments. built by Resecurity. Core capabilities include Daily security score calculation based on monitored assets, Automated daily security posture reports, Early-warning security notifications..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cyfirma DeTCT differentiates with Attack surface monitoring for domains, IPs, certificates, and configurations, Dark web and underground marketplace monitoring for data breaches, Executive and brand impersonation detection across web and social media. Resecurity Digital Risk Monitoring differentiates with Daily security score calculation based on monitored assets, Automated daily security posture reports, Early-warning security notifications.
Cyfirma DeTCT is developed by Cyfirma. Resecurity Digital Risk Monitoring is developed by Resecurity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cyfirma DeTCT and Resecurity Digital Risk Monitoring serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Data Breach, Digital Risk Protection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox