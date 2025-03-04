Cyfirma DeTCT: Digital risk discovery & protection platform for attack surface monitoring. built by Cyfirma. Core capabilities include Attack surface monitoring for domains, IPs, certificates, and configurations, Dark web and underground marketplace monitoring for data breaches, Executive and brand impersonation detection across web and social media..

Resecurity Digital Risk Monitoring: Monitors digital risk across external, internal, and cloud environments. built by Resecurity. Core capabilities include Daily security score calculation based on monitored assets, Automated daily security posture reports, Early-warning security notifications..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.