Cyera Data Security Posture Management (DSPM): DSPM platform for discovering, classifying & protecting sensitive data. built by Cyera. Core capabilities include Automated data discovery across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises environments, AI-powered classification of structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data, Risk assessment for overexposed data and misconfigured permissions..

Sentra AI-Powered Data Security Platform: AI-powered DSPM platform for data discovery, classification, and protection. built by Sentra. Core capabilities include Agentless data discovery across IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, on-premises, and AI Copilots, AI-powered data classification with over 95% accuracy for structured and unstructured data, Continuous monitoring of data movement and copying activities..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.