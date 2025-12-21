Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Cyera Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) is a commercial data security posture management tool by Cyera. Sentra AI-Powered Data Security Platform is a commercial data security posture management tool by Sentra. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Cyera Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow data across hybrid clouds will cut through noise fastest with Cyera Data Security Posture Management; its AI classification engine actually separates sensitive data from noise instead of flagging everything as risky. The platform covers the full ID.AM to DE.CM spectrum from discovery through continuous access monitoring, and handles GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS compliance reporting without manual spreadsheet work. Skip this if your data lives almost entirely on-premises or you need deep integration with existing DLP tools; Cyera's strength is cloud-first visibility, not replacing legacy data loss prevention.
Sentra AI-Powered Data Security Platform
Security teams managing data sprawl across multi-cloud and SaaS environments need Sentra AI-Powered Data Security Platform because its agentless discovery actually finds what you have before you can protect it, cutting through the noise of shadow data that DSPM competitors miss. The 95% accuracy on classification across structured and unstructured data means you're not drowning in false positives when enforcing policies, and continuous anomaly detection handles the behavioral piece most tools halfheartedly bolt on. Skip this if your primary concern is data recovery and incident response rather than prevention; Sentra prioritizes asset discovery and access control enforcement over post-breach forensics.
DSPM platform for discovering, classifying & protecting sensitive data
AI-powered DSPM platform for data discovery, classification, and protection
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Common questions about comparing Cyera Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) vs Sentra AI-Powered Data Security Platform for your data security posture management needs.
Cyera Data Security Posture Management (DSPM): DSPM platform for discovering, classifying & protecting sensitive data. built by Cyera. Core capabilities include Automated data discovery across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises environments, AI-powered classification of structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data, Risk assessment for overexposed data and misconfigured permissions..
Sentra AI-Powered Data Security Platform: AI-powered DSPM platform for data discovery, classification, and protection. built by Sentra. Core capabilities include Agentless data discovery across IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, on-premises, and AI Copilots, AI-powered data classification with over 95% accuracy for structured and unstructured data, Continuous monitoring of data movement and copying activities..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cyera Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) differentiates with Automated data discovery across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises environments, AI-powered classification of structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data, Risk assessment for overexposed data and misconfigured permissions. Sentra AI-Powered Data Security Platform differentiates with Agentless data discovery across IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, on-premises, and AI Copilots, AI-powered data classification with over 95% accuracy for structured and unstructured data, Continuous monitoring of data movement and copying activities.
Cyera Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) is developed by Cyera. Sentra AI-Powered Data Security Platform is developed by Sentra. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cyera Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) and Sentra AI-Powered Data Security Platform serve similar Data Security Posture Management use cases: both are Data Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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