Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Cyera Access Trail is a commercial data access governance tool by Cyera. Lepide Data Security Platform is a commercial data access governance tool by Lepide. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data access governance fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing data access across hybrid cloud environments should pick Cyera Access Trail for its ability to track and audit AI tool activity alongside human access, a capability most competitors still treat as an afterthought. The one-year retention window and real-time processing of access events directly supports NIST RS.AN incident analysis and investigation speed when you need forensics fast. Skip this if your organization lacks mature data classification practices or treats AI monitoring as optional; Cyera assumes you already know what data matters and want visibility into who and what touches it.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling Microsoft environments need Lepide Data Security Platform for one reason: it actually sees effective permissions across Active Directory, Entra ID, and M365 simultaneously, which most tools handle as separate problems. The platform's real-time data classification at point of creation and AI-driven behavioral analysis cover NIST ID.AM, PR.AA, and DE.CM effectively, catching permission creep and anomalous access patterns most teams miss. Skip this if you need deep incident response automation; Lepide prioritizes prevention and detection over post-incident mitigation workflows.
Tracks and audits data access activity for humans and AI across cloud data
Unified platform for auditing, threat detection & data security across AD & M365
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Common questions about comparing Cyera Access Trail vs Lepide Data Security Platform for your data access governance needs.
Cyera Access Trail: Tracks and audits data access activity for humans and AI across cloud data. built by Cyera. Core capabilities include Access event tracking for users, systems, and AI, Data classification correlation with access activity, Year-long retention of access records..
Lepide Data Security Platform: Unified platform for auditing, threat detection & data security across AD & M365. built by Lepide. Core capabilities include Unified auditing and reporting across Active Directory, Entra ID, file servers, and Microsoft 365, AI-based behavioral analysis for threat detection, Real-time alerting with pre-defined threat models..
Both serve the Data Access Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cyera Access Trail differentiates with Access event tracking for users, systems, and AI, Data classification correlation with access activity, Year-long retention of access records. Lepide Data Security Platform differentiates with Unified auditing and reporting across Active Directory, Entra ID, file servers, and Microsoft 365, AI-based behavioral analysis for threat detection, Real-time alerting with pre-defined threat models.
Cyera Access Trail is developed by Cyera. Lepide Data Security Platform is developed by Lepide. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cyera Access Trail and Lepide Data Security Platform serve similar Data Access Governance use cases: both are Data Access Governance tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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