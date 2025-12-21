Cyera Access Trail: Tracks and audits data access activity for humans and AI across cloud data. built by Cyera. Core capabilities include Access event tracking for users, systems, and AI, Data classification correlation with access activity, Year-long retention of access records..

Lepide Data Security Platform: Unified platform for auditing, threat detection & data security across AD & M365. built by Lepide. Core capabilities include Unified auditing and reporting across Active Directory, Entra ID, file servers, and Microsoft 365, AI-based behavioral analysis for threat detection, Real-time alerting with pre-defined threat models..

Both serve the Data Access Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.