Acante Data Access Observer™: Data access governance platform for modern data and AI stacks. built by Acante. Core capabilities include Security best practices checks with guided remediation, Out-of-the-box guardrails library for continuous governance, Data access pattern monitoring for users, notebooks, and applications..

Lepide Data Security Platform: Unified platform for auditing, threat detection & data security across AD & M365. built by Lepide. Core capabilities include Unified auditing and reporting across Active Directory, Entra ID, file servers, and Microsoft 365, AI-based behavioral analysis for threat detection, Real-time alerting with pre-defined threat models..

Both serve the Data Access Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.