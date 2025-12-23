Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CYE Solvo is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by CYE. Kivera Cloud Agility is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Kivera. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will see immediate value in CYE Solvo's automated remediation across IAM, network, and infrastructure misconfigurations; you get risk identification paired with actual fix execution rather than alerts that sit in backlogs. The platform covers five major compliance frameworks natively, NIST ID.AM and PR.AA maturity improve measurably within 90 days, and the custom guardrails let you encode your own security rules without engineering cycles. Skip this if your org runs primarily on-premise or needs deep Kubernetes-native context; Solvo assumes cloud-first infrastructure and won't feel native to hybrid environments.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multiple cloud providers will see the most value in Kivera Cloud Agility because it enforces security controls across all cloud services on day one, including newly released features without lag. The vendor's approach to 100% service and parameter-level coverage means your security baselines stay current across AWS, Azure, GCP, and others without manual policy rewrites each quarter. This is not the right tool if your organization runs primarily on a single cloud provider or if you need detection and response capabilities; Kivera focuses on prevention and governance, leaving incident response to other platforms.
Cloud security posture management platform for risk identification
Cloud security enforcement platform with full cloud service coverage.
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Common questions about comparing CYE Solvo vs Kivera Cloud Agility for your cloud security posture management needs.
CYE Solvo: Cloud security posture management platform for risk identification. built by CYE. Core capabilities include Cloud risk identification and prioritization, Security posture monitoring and management, Compliance management for SOC2, GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI..
Kivera Cloud Agility: Cloud security enforcement platform with full cloud service coverage. built by Kivera. Core capabilities include 100% coverage of cloud services at the service, feature, and parameter level, Enforcement of cloud security controls across all cloud services, Zero-lag support for newly released cloud services and features on release day..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CYE Solvo differentiates with Cloud risk identification and prioritization, Security posture monitoring and management, Compliance management for SOC2, GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI. Kivera Cloud Agility differentiates with 100% coverage of cloud services at the service, feature, and parameter level, Enforcement of cloud security controls across all cloud services, Zero-lag support for newly released cloud services and features on release day.
CYE Solvo is developed by CYE. Kivera Cloud Agility is developed by Kivera. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CYE Solvo and Kivera Cloud Agility serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Cloud Native. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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