CYE Solvo: Cloud security posture management platform for risk identification. built by CYE. Core capabilities include Cloud risk identification and prioritization, Security posture monitoring and management, Compliance management for SOC2, GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI..

Kivera Cloud Agility: Cloud security enforcement platform with full cloud service coverage. built by Kivera. Core capabilities include 100% coverage of cloud services at the service, feature, and parameter level, Enforcement of cloud security controls across all cloud services, Zero-lag support for newly released cloud services and features on release day..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.