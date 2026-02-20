Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CyDeploy OwlThis is a free cyber asset attack surface management tool by CyDeploy. Lucidum Security Data Fabric is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Lucidum. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
Lean security teams at smaller organizations who need to map what they actually own will find real value in CyDeploy OwlThis; it discovers devices, applications, and vulnerabilities across mixed environments without the licensing friction of enterprise tools. The free pricing model means you can deploy it immediately across your infrastructure and get inventory data moving into your ticketing system within hours, not months. Skip this if you're looking for continuous compliance monitoring or remediation workflow automation; OwlThis is asset visibility only, and a three-person vendor means you're managing your own integrations and maintenance.
Free community tool for asset visibility across devices, apps, and vulns.
CAASM platform unifying 500+ data sources to surface unknown assets and enrich SIEMs.
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Common questions about comparing CyDeploy OwlThis vs Lucidum Security Data Fabric for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
CyDeploy OwlThis: Free community tool for asset visibility across devices, apps, and vulns. built by CyDeploy. Core capabilities include Device discovery and inventory, Application discovery and inventory, Vulnerability identification..
Lucidum Security Data Fabric: CAASM platform unifying 500+ data sources to surface unknown assets and enrich SIEMs. built by Lucidum. Core capabilities include 500+ pre-built data source connectors with no per-connector or ingestion charges, Discovery of unknown and unmanaged systems and identities, Data extraction, categorization, and enrichment into a unified dataset..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CyDeploy OwlThis differentiates with Device discovery and inventory, Application discovery and inventory, Vulnerability identification. Lucidum Security Data Fabric differentiates with 500+ pre-built data source connectors with no per-connector or ingestion charges, Discovery of unknown and unmanaged systems and identities, Data extraction, categorization, and enrichment into a unified dataset.
CyDeploy OwlThis is developed by CyDeploy. Lucidum Security Data Fabric is developed by Lucidum. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CyDeploy OwlThis and Lucidum Security Data Fabric serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Visibility, Vulnerability, Configuration Management. Key differences: CyDeploy OwlThis is Free while Lucidum Security Data Fabric is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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