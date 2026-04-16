ApexaiQ: Continuous IT asset discovery, inventory mgmt, and risk assurance platform. built by ApexaiQ. Core capabilities include Continuous IT asset discovery and inventory management, Asset risk rating and scoring, Remediation prioritization..

CyDeploy OwlThis: Free community tool for asset visibility across devices, apps, and vulns. built by CyDeploy. Core capabilities include Device discovery and inventory, Application discovery and inventory, Vulnerability identification..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.