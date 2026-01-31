CyCraft XecGuard: AI guardrail module protecting LLMs from prompt injection and jailbreak attacks. built by CyCraft Technology. headquartered in Taiwan. Core capabilities include Prompt injection attack detection and blocking, Prompt extraction attack prevention, Jailbreak attack defense..

Daxa.ai Proxima: AI data gateway securing LLM interactions by monitoring and redacting sensitive data. built by Daxa.ai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of AI prompt and response data flows, Detection and redaction of PII and sensitive data, Policy enforcement for AI tool usage..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.