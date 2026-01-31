Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CyCraft XCockpit EASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by CyCraft Technology. UpGuard Breach Risk is a commercial external attack surface management tool by UpGuard. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in external asset sprawl need XCockpit EASM primarily for its AI-powered leaked credential monitoring across darknet sources, which catches compromised accounts before attackers weaponize them. The platform covers all six NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset discovery through incident response, with particular depth in continuous monitoring and supply chain risk assessment. Skip this if your organization lacks the resources to act on high-volume daily alerts or if you need mature incident response automation; XCockpit excels at surfacing threats but expects your team to drive remediation.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in third-party risk alerts will benefit most from UpGuard Breach Risk because its AI-powered prioritization actually surfaces what matters instead of overwhelming you with noise. The tool covers four critical NIST CSF 2.0 areas,asset discovery, risk assessment, continuous monitoring, and supply chain visibility,which means you're not patching gaps across five different vendors. Skip this if your organization has dedicated threat intelligence analysts and brand monitoring teams already in place; UpGuard consolidates functions that larger teams may prefer to keep separated for accountability.
External attack surface management platform with AI-powered risk assessment
External attack surface monitoring with threat intel and brand protection
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Common questions about comparing CyCraft XCockpit EASM vs UpGuard Breach Risk for your external attack surface management needs.
CyCraft XCockpit EASM: External attack surface management platform with AI-powered risk assessment. built by CyCraft Technology. Core capabilities include Automated external attack surface discovery, AI-powered security compliance assessment, Leaked credential monitoring across clearnet and darknet..
UpGuard Breach Risk: External attack surface monitoring with threat intel and brand protection. built by UpGuard. Core capabilities include Continuous attack surface monitoring, External asset discovery and visibility, Dark web and deep web threat monitoring..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CyCraft XCockpit EASM differentiates with Automated external attack surface discovery, AI-powered security compliance assessment, Leaked credential monitoring across clearnet and darknet. UpGuard Breach Risk differentiates with Continuous attack surface monitoring, External asset discovery and visibility, Dark web and deep web threat monitoring.
CyCraft XCockpit EASM is developed by CyCraft Technology. UpGuard Breach Risk is developed by UpGuard. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CyCraft XCockpit EASM and UpGuard Breach Risk serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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