Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CyCraft XCockpit EASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by CyCraft Technology. Halo Security Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Halo Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in external asset sprawl need XCockpit EASM primarily for its AI-powered leaked credential monitoring across darknet sources, which catches compromised accounts before attackers weaponize them. The platform covers all six NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset discovery through incident response, with particular depth in continuous monitoring and supply chain risk assessment. Skip this if your organization lacks the resources to act on high-volume daily alerts or if you need mature incident response automation; XCockpit excels at surfacing threats but expects your team to drive remediation.
Halo Security Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT and unmanaged cloud assets will get the most from Halo Security Attack Surface Management because it discovers what you don't know you have, daily, without requiring agents or console access across your cloud environments. PCI compliance scanning as an Approved Scanning Vendor plus subdomain takeover detection addresses the external risks most teams simply miss until it's too late. This tool prioritizes asset discovery and continuous monitoring over vulnerability remediation, so teams expecting deep exploitation guidance or a single pane for internal infrastructure risk should look elsewhere.
External attack surface management platform with AI-powered risk assessment
External attack surface mgmt platform for discovering & monitoring assets
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Common questions about comparing CyCraft XCockpit EASM vs Halo Security Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
CyCraft XCockpit EASM: External attack surface management platform with AI-powered risk assessment. built by CyCraft Technology. Core capabilities include Automated external attack surface discovery, AI-powered security compliance assessment, Leaked credential monitoring across clearnet and darknet..
Halo Security Attack Surface Management: External attack surface mgmt platform for discovering & monitoring assets. built by Halo Security. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery with daily updates, Automated identification of domains, hostnames, and IP addresses, Vulnerability detection including CVEs and misconfigurations..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CyCraft XCockpit EASM differentiates with Automated external attack surface discovery, AI-powered security compliance assessment, Leaked credential monitoring across clearnet and darknet. Halo Security Attack Surface Management differentiates with Agentless asset discovery with daily updates, Automated identification of domains, hostnames, and IP addresses, Vulnerability detection including CVEs and misconfigurations.
CyCraft XCockpit EASM is developed by CyCraft Technology. Halo Security Attack Surface Management is developed by Halo Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CyCraft XCockpit EASM and Halo Security Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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