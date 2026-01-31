CyCraft XCockpit EASM: External attack surface management platform with AI-powered risk assessment. built by CyCraft Technology. Core capabilities include Automated external attack surface discovery, AI-powered security compliance assessment, Leaked credential monitoring across clearnet and darknet..

Halo Security Attack Surface Management: External attack surface mgmt platform for discovering & monitoring assets. built by Halo Security. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery with daily updates, Automated identification of domains, hostnames, and IP addresses, Vulnerability detection including CVEs and misconfigurations..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.