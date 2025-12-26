CyCognito Remediation: External attack surface mgmt platform with remediation acceleration features. built by CyCognito. Core capabilities include Risk-based prioritization of security issues, Automated discovery of unknown and unmanaged assets, Active security testing on live assets..

Dreamlab CyObs: Real-time attack surface monitoring and vulnerability management platform. built by Dreamlab Technologies. Core capabilities include Real-time attack surface monitoring, Automated infrastructure scanning, Vulnerability identification and prioritization..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.