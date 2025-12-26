CyCognito Prioritization: Risk prioritization platform for external attack surface management. built by CyCognito. Core capabilities include Automated risk prioritization focusing on top 0.01% critical issues, Multi-factor criticality assessment using asset classification, security testing, threat intelligence, and weaponization metrics, Attacker perspective-based asset discovery and continuous monitoring..

Pentera Surface: External attack surface mgmt with automated pentesting and validation. built by Pentera. Core capabilities include Continuous attack surface mapping and asset discovery, OSINT-based reconnaissance of external assets, Automated penetration testing aligned to OWASP and MITRE ATT&CK..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.