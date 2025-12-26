Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CyCognito Prioritization is a commercial external attack surface management tool by CyCognito. Dreamlab CyObs is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Dreamlab Technologies. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in external attack surface noise will cut through it with CyCognito Prioritization, which actually isolates the 0.01% of issues that matter by layering asset classification, threat intelligence, and weaponization data instead of just counting CVEs. The platform's attacker-perspective asset discovery and continuous monitoring directly addresses NIST ID.AM and ID.RA, turning raw inventory into actionable risk context. Skip this if your team needs integrated active scanning or remediation workflow automation built in; CyCognito assumes you already have discovery and testing tools elsewhere in your stack.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with fragmented attack surface visibility across cloud and on-premise infrastructure should evaluate Dreamlab CyObs for its real-time anomaly detection and automated surface mapping; it excels at ID.AM and DE.CM functions, meaning you get asset discovery and continuous monitoring that actually catch shadow infrastructure before attackers do. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 focus areas with particular strength in the monitor-and-alert workflow, backed by a 60-person vendor operating from Switzerland with proven cloud deployments. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation or forensic depth; CyObs is built to prevent exposure, not to investigate compromise after it happens.
Risk prioritization platform for external attack surface management
Real-time attack surface monitoring and vulnerability management platform
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Common questions about comparing CyCognito Prioritization vs Dreamlab CyObs for your external attack surface management needs.
CyCognito Prioritization: Risk prioritization platform for external attack surface management. built by CyCognito. Core capabilities include Automated risk prioritization focusing on top 0.01% critical issues, Multi-factor criticality assessment using asset classification, security testing, threat intelligence, and weaponization metrics, Attacker perspective-based asset discovery and continuous monitoring..
Dreamlab CyObs: Real-time attack surface monitoring and vulnerability management platform. built by Dreamlab Technologies. Core capabilities include Real-time attack surface monitoring, Automated infrastructure scanning, Vulnerability identification and prioritization..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CyCognito Prioritization differentiates with Automated risk prioritization focusing on top 0.01% critical issues, Multi-factor criticality assessment using asset classification, security testing, threat intelligence, and weaponization metrics, Attacker perspective-based asset discovery and continuous monitoring. Dreamlab CyObs differentiates with Real-time attack surface monitoring, Automated infrastructure scanning, Vulnerability identification and prioritization.
CyCognito Prioritization is developed by CyCognito. Dreamlab CyObs is developed by Dreamlab Technologies. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CyCognito Prioritization and Dreamlab CyObs serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Vulnerability Prioritization. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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