CyCognito Prioritization: Risk prioritization platform for external attack surface management. built by CyCognito. Core capabilities include Automated risk prioritization focusing on top 0.01% critical issues, Multi-factor criticality assessment using asset classification, security testing, threat intelligence, and weaponization metrics, Attacker perspective-based asset discovery and continuous monitoring..

Dreamlab CyObs: Real-time attack surface monitoring and vulnerability management platform. built by Dreamlab Technologies. Core capabilities include Real-time attack surface monitoring, Automated infrastructure scanning, Vulnerability identification and prioritization..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.